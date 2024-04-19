Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) reached $1.08, with a +0.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.05%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 40.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.4 million, indicating a 0.18% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

NRGV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $402.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.72% and +17.96%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.