Energy Vault Holdings (FRA:8610) Price Target Increased by 17.49% to 6.30

The average one-year price target for Energy Vault Holdings (FRA:8610) has been revised to 6.30 / share. This is an increase of 17.49% from the prior estimate of 5.37 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 12.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.20% from the latest reported closing price of 2.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Vault Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8610 is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 52,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 18,536K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 4,743K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8610 by 17.32% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,646K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,356K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8610 by 42.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,920K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,829K shares, representing a decrease of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8610 by 951.52% over the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 2,949K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8610 by 46.87% over the last quarter.

