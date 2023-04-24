Energy Vault Holdings (FRA:8610) Price Target Decreased by 10.42% to 5.87

The average one-year price target for Energy Vault Holdings (FRA:8610) has been revised to 5.87 / share. This is an decrease of 10.42% from the prior estimate of 6.56 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.53 to a high of 10.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 337.61% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Vault Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8610 is 0.11%, a decrease of 56.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.67% to 45,410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 18,536K shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,392K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8610 by 23.24% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,356K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing an increase of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8610 by 107.97% over the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 3,953K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8610 by 8.09% over the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 2,242K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

