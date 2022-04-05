Energy Vault Holdings Climbs 12%

(RTTNews) - Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday trading, continuing a bullish trend since its debut on New York Stock Exchange on February 14 upon the combination with Novus Capital Corporation II.

Currently, shares are at $20.98, up 15.29 percent from the previous close of $18.20 on a volume of 466,698. The shares have traded in a range of $8.88-$20.16 on average volume of 1,043,075 on average volume for the last 52 weeks.

