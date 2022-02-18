Energy Vault Holdings Bullish Trend Continues

(RTTNews) - Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) shares are surging more than 48 percent on Friday morning trade continuing an uptrend after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange on February 14 on a business combination with Novus Capital Corp. II.

The sustainable energy storage solutions' shares are at $16.38, up 48.00 percent from the previous close of $11.10 on a volume of 10,294,070. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $8.88-$18.51 on average volume of 372,966.

