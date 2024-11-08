News & Insights

Energy Vault announces approval for energy storage system in Texas

November 08, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Energy Vault (NRGV) announced plans for the deployment of a 57 MW/114 MWh Battery Energy Storage System, or BESS, in Scurry County, Texas, as well as the signing of a 10-year offtake agreement with Gridmatic, an AI-enabled power marketer. Construction of the Cross Trails BESS is expected to begin in Q1 2025, with commercial operation expected by summer 2025. The Cross Trails BESS, which will be built, owned and operated by Energy Vault, will provide energy and ancillary services to support renewable energy production and improve grid resiliency in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) region. In conjunction with the BESS deployment, Energy Vault’s 10-year offtake agreement with Gridmatic is expected to commence in Q2 2025.

