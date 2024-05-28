News & Insights

Energy Transition Minerals Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Greenland Minerals Limited (AU:ETM) has released an update.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholder poll, reflecting strong backing for the company’s management and strategic direction. The resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, election of new directors, and re-election of existing board members. Detailed voting results and proxy tallies are provided in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

