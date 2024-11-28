Energy Transition Minerals Ltd Enforces New Trading Policy

Greenland Minerals Limited (AU:ETM) has released an update.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd has implemented a new trading policy to ensure compliance with insider trading laws. The policy outlines when designated persons and other stakeholders may or may not deal in company securities, aiming to maintain transparency and integrity in trading activities. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in ethical trading practices and regulatory compliance.

