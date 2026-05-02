The Energy Transition Isn't Dead. These 3 Renewable Stocks Are Built to Last Decades.

Key Points

NextEra Energy is a conservative mix of a regulated utility and a clean energy powerhouse.

Brookfield Renewable is a high-yield and highly diversified clean energy investment.

Bloom Energy is an upstart clean energy business with a huge service backlog.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Humans have short attention spans, so headline-grabbing events tend to distract people from thinking about the long-term. That's a particular problem on Wall Street, where investors are hyper-focused on oil right now thanks to the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

It isn't unreasonable to worry about how high oil prices will affect the world, but there are other massive trends that remain important. For example, the shift toward clean energy. Here are three renewable stocks that will outlast the problems in the Middle East: NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE).

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NextEra is a solar and wind giant

NextEra Energy is one of the world's largest producers of solar and wind power. It is also one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States. That's an interesting combination that even more conservative investors should find attractive because the company is a mix of a reliable core (the regulated utility) and a growth engine (renewable power).

On the utility side, NextEra owns Florida Power & Light, a business that has long benefited from in-migration to the Sunshine State. That has enabled slow, steady growth over time. On the clean energy side, the company sells power under long-term contracts. The business generates reliable cash flows, with growth driven by the construction of new assets. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with a 33 gigawatt backlog, so there's still plenty of investment opportunity ahead.

NextEra Energy's dividend has been increased annually for decades, and the yield is currently around 2.5%. The company is projecting 6% dividend growth through 2028, which is attractive for a utility. Conservative investors should take a close look.

Brookfield Renewable has it all covered

Brookfield Renewable owns a global portfolio of clean energy assets that includes solar, wind, storage, hydroelectric, and nuclear power. It is a one-stop shop for investor that want to add clean energy exposure to their portfolios. It sells power under long-term contracts, lacking the regulated component that underpins NextEra Energy. It is also far more active in managing its portfolio, continually buying, selling, and developing assets. Investors will likely want to pay closer attention to Brookfield Renewable's quarterly results.

There are two ways to buy Brookfield Renewable. The partnership units offer a yield of 4.7%, with the corporate shares yielding 3.9%. They both represent the same company and have the same dividend; the difference in yield is related to investor demand. While some large investors may not be able to buy partnerships, there's no particular reason why a small investor should avoid the higher-yielding partnership units. The dividend has been increased regularly over the last decade, and the long-term target is for 5% to 9% annual dividend growth over time.

Notably, the company is working with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google as these two technology giants build out their artificial intelligence infrastructure (AI). In other words, buying Brookfield Renewable also aligns with another major market trend. Yield seekers should find this clean energy investment option attractive.

Bloom Energy is an upstart with a long runway

Bloom Energy is the high-risk, growth-oriented choice on this short list. It is a start-up company that makes fuel cells. It builds the fuel cells in a factory and then delivers them to customers, who use them on-site. There are a number of benefits, including a quicker time to delivery than a grid connection and the ability to provide backup power when downtime isn't an option. The AI build-out has been a big boon to the business.

The big story, however, is Bloom Energy's backlog. It ended 2025 with a backlog of $20 billion, but only $6 billion of that was related to its products. The rest is tied to long-term service contracts. The service backlog grows with every new unit sold. The stock has risen sharply, so only more aggressive growth investors should be considering it. However, the massive service backlog hints at a very bright future for Bloom Energy.

The energy transition is going strong

Oil will remain an important energy source for decades to come. But the clean energy sector will continue to grow along the way. If you want to get in on that growth, you should consider NextEra Energy, Brookfield Renewable, and, for the more aggressive, Bloom Energy.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Bloom Energy, Microsoft, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.