Energy Transfer's Series E Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.90), with shares changing hands as low as $24.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.58% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ET.PRE was trading at a 1.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.32% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRE shares, versus ET:
Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Wednesday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are down about 1.1%.
