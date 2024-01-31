News & Insights

Markets
ET.PRE

Energy Transfer's Series E Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

January 31, 2024 — 02:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.90), with shares changing hands as low as $24.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.58% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ET.PRE was trading at a 1.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.32% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRE shares, versus ET:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

ET.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are down about 1.1%.

Also see:
 QID Dividend History
 ADNT Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding DLBL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ET.PRE
ET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.