Energy Transfer's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Energy Transfer LP's 7.625% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9062), with shares changing hands as low as $25.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.29% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ET.PRD was trading at a 2.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.22% in the "Energy" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRD shares, versus ET:
Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Energy Transfer LP's 7.625% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Friday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 7.625% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRD) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are off about 0.3%.
