Energy Transfer's Preferred STOCK Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

December 08, 2025 — 02:16 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: ET.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8444), with shares changing hands as low as $11.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ET.PRI was trading at a 25.41% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.05% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRI shares, versus ET:

Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK:

In Monday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: ET.PRI) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are up about 0.3%.

