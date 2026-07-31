Markets
ET.PRI

Energy Transfer's Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/4/26

July 31, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 8/4/26, Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: ET.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2111, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of ET.PRI's recent share price of $11.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.82%, so look for shares of ET.PRI to trade 1.82% lower — all else being equal — when ET.PRI shares open for trading on 8/4/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.28%, which compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRI shares, versus ET:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2111 on Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK:

ET.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) makes up 7.76% of the Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NBET) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ET).

In Friday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: ET.PRI) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are up about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further ET.PRI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Victor Mashaal Stock Picks-> Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ET.PRI
ET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.