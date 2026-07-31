Energy Transfer's Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/4/26

On 8/4/26, Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: ET.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2111, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of ET.PRI's recent share price of $11.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.82%, so look for shares of ET.PRI to trade 1.82% lower — all else being equal — when ET.PRI shares open for trading on 8/4/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.28%, which compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRI shares, versus ET:

Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2111 on Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) makes up 7.76% of the Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NBET) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ET).

In Friday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: ET.PRI) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are up about 0.8%.

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Further ET.PRI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.