Energy Transfer's Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/4/26

Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2111 on Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) makes up 7.76% of the Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NBET) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ET).
In Friday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: ET.PRI) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are up about 0.8%.
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Further ET.PRI Research:
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