Energy Transfer's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Energy Transfer. Our analysis of options history for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $673,050, and 8 were calls, valued at $357,375.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $25.0 for Energy Transfer, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Energy Transfer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Energy Transfer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Energy Transfer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.34 $1.17 $1.22 $19.00 $469.7K 5.1K 5.0K ET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $0.22 $0.16 $0.19 $25.00 $91.5K 29.6K 4.8K ET PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.2 $1.17 $1.17 $19.00 $83.0K 5.1K 1.1K ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $15.00 $55.5K 16.6K 150 ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $5.1 $5.17 $13.00 $51.7K 1.9K 100

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network includes more than 12,000 miles of intrastate pipelines and 20,000 miles of interstate pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and storage facilities in the largest US oil and gas producing regions. Other businesses include a network of natrual gas liquids and refined products facilities, 18,000 miles of crude oil pipelines, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Energy Transfer combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Energy Transfer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Energy Transfer's Current Market Status

With a volume of 17,825,699, the price of ET is down -4.94% at $18.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Energy Transfer, targeting a price of $26. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for ET

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

