Energy Transfer's Latest Expansion Project Will Help Fuel Its More Than 7%-Yielding Dividend Through the End of the Decade

Key Points

Energy Transfer is moving forward with another expansion of its Nederland Terminal.

The project will increase this facility's capacity and cash flow by the end of the decade.

The MLP's robust backlog will provide it with ample fuel to continue increasing its high-yielding distribution.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently announced an additional expansion of its Nederland NGL Export Terminal. The project will enable the master limited partnership (MLP) to export more natural gas liquids (NGLs) out of that crucial Gulf Coast terminal by the end of the decade. It's the latest expansion of this facility and one of many projects the company has under construction.

Here's a look at the new project, which will give the MLP even more fuel to grow its over 7%-yielding distribution.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The NGL export juggernaut

Energy Transfer plans to increase the ethane export capacity of its Nederland NGL Export Terminal by 240,000 barrels per day (BPD). It also plans to add another 55,000 BPD of LPG export capacity. The company is expanding this facility due to robust customer demand. It has secured long-term contracts for 100% of the facility's ethane export capacity into the 2040s.

The company expects to complete the project in phases starting in 2028. It's expanding its Mont Belvieu-to-Nederland NGL export pipeline and building two additional NGL ship docks (which it expects to complete by the middle of 2029). The company is already expanding its refrigerated propane and butane storage tanks (anticipated completion in the first half of 2027). Once complete, the Energy Transfer will have the largest refrigerated storage capacity on the U.S. Gulf Coast and the capacity to export more than 1.25 million BPD from this facility. Add in the company's Marcus Hook NGL Export Facility along the East Coast (which it's expanding to 420,000 BPD by mid-2027), and Energy Transfer will have about 1.7 million BPD of NGL export capacity by the end of the decade.

A massive and growing backlog

Energy Transfer's latest Nederland expansion project adds to its already extensive expansion project backlog. The pipeline company plans to spend between $5.5 billion and $5.9 billion on expansion projects this year.

The bulk of its projects are natural gas pipelines. Energy Transfer is investing up to $9.5 billion in major gas pipeline projects, led by the $5.6 billion Desert Southwest Pipeline (anticipated completion by the fourth quarter of 2029). It's also building several pipeline laterals to supply gas to AI data centers and gas-fired power plants. Additionally, the company is expanding several crude oil and NGL pipelines, building additional NGL infrastructure, and constructing more gas processing plants.

These projects give Energy Transfer significant growth visibility. It currently has projects on track to enter commercial service through early 2030. These projects support the company's plans to increase its high-yielding distribution by 3% to 5% per year.

Enhancing its already robust growth profile

Energy Transfer is moving forward with another expansion of its key Nederland terminal. This expansion will help further support distribution growth through the end of the decade. The MLP's combination of yield and growth makes it a highly attractive investment opportunity for those comfortable with receiving a Schedule K-1 Federal tax form from the MLP each year.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Energy Transfer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.