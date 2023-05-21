Energy Transfer: 2 Better High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy

Dividend investors are falling in love with Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). But it might not be the best choice, despite its ultra-high dividend yield. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) have been -- and should keep being -- the better long-term investments.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of May 11, 2023. The video was published on May 21, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Energy Transfer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Phillips 66. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magellan Midstream Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.