Energy Transfer vs. Occidental Petroleum: The Better Energy Buy for the Second Half of 2026

Key Points

Occidental Petroleum is an upstream energy company that produces oil and natural gas.

Energy Transfer is a midstream business that helps move oil and natural gas around the world.

Energy exposure is important for a diversified portfolio, but how you get that exposure can dramatically change things.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) are both energy companies. Either one would give you exposure to the sector, but their businesses are dramatically different. The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has once again highlighted the world's reliance on oil and natural gas. However, it has also highlighted the importance of understanding how the energy stocks you own make money.

Why you should have energy exposure in your portfolio

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has upended the normal flow of oil and natural gas. The Strait of Hormuz, a key transit chokepoint, has effectively been shut down. It is estimated that around 20% of the world's oil and natural gas flows through the strait, so supply is severely constrained right now. Since oil and natural gas are commodities driven by supply and demand, reduced supply has led to rising prices.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The world has been shifting away from carbon fuels and increasingly investing in clean energy. However, the conflict in the Middle East is a clear indication that oil and natural gas remain vital to the normal functioning of modern society. In fact, an all-of-the-above strategy is taking shape for the world's energy demand. That means oil and natural gas will likely remain important for decades to come. Thus, a diversified portfolio should include some exposure to oil and natural gas.

Two different options for your energy bucket

That said, the most obvious way to add some energy exposure to your portfolio is to buy an oil and natural gas producer like Occidental Petroleum. Notably, it has operations in the Middle East and Africa, but most of its production and sales are U.S.-based. That means that the company's exposure to the conflict isn't huge.

Thus, Oxy stands to benefit more from the high prices resulting from the conflict than it is to be negatively affected by it. However, there's a small wrinkle here. The events in the Middle East have again shown that energy prices are highly volatile. Oxy's top and bottom lines are largely dependent on the prices of the commodities it sells, so the company's financial results are also volatile. The stock provides energy exposure but also carries commodity significant risk.

Right now, with energy prices on the rise again, that risk is paying off. But that won't be the case forever. Still, if you believe energy prices are going to continue to head higher in the second half of 2026, Oxy could be the right energy stock for you today. If you are a bit more conservative, however, you will likely prefer Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer is a midstream master limited partnership (MLP) that owns a large portfolio of energy infrastructure assets across North America. Essentially, it charges energy companies fees for using its assets to move oil and natural gas around the world. The price of the commodities being moved is less important to Energy Transfer's results than the volume. So strong demand is the key to its success.

While demand tends to be strong through the entire energy cycle, Energy Transfer is a slow-growing business. The goal today is to increase the distribution by 3% to 5% annually. The MLP's lofty 6.5% yield will likely make up most of an investor's return over time. That will be a good fit for a dividend investor, but it may not interest more aggressive investors.

Two examples, but not the only options

The truth is, Energy Transfer and Oxy are just two representative options. You could fine-tune your selections even further by including energy giants like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), all of which have better dividend histories than Energy Transfer and Oxy, both of which have dividend cuts in their recent pasts.

That said, given Oxy's modest size, it has more growth potential than Exxon or Chevron. And Energy Transfer's yield is higher than both Enterprise and Enbridge. For more aggressive types that believe oil is headed higher still, Oxy could be a good pick. For more conservative types focused on maximizing income, Energy Transfer's high yield could make it a winning pick.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 25, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners and Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.