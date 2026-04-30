Energy Transfer vs. Kinder Morgan: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Bet?

The Zacks Oil and Gas Production and Pipeline industry remains critical to global energy supply, supported by economic growth, industrial expansion and rising demand in emerging markets. Despite the shift toward renewables, hydrocarbons still require transportation, storage and processing, sustaining demand for midstream infrastructure. Stable, fee-based models and long-term contracts provide predictable cash flows, while growing North American production and exports continue to drive infrastructure needs.



Against this backdrop, Energy Transfer LP ET and Kinder Morgan KMI stand out as leading operators. These two are among the largest midstream energy companies in North America, operating vast networks of pipelines and storage facilities for natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.



Energy Transfer offers a compelling investment case supported by its large and diversified midstream network across natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and refined products. Backed by stable fee-based cash flows, strategic export assets and disciplined capital management, the company is well positioned to benefit from rising U.S. production and global demand. Its strong distribution yield, consistent EBITDA growth and ongoing debt reduction enhance its appeal for both income and growth-focused investors.



Kinder Morgan provides a stable investment profile driven by its extensive natural gas-focused infrastructure and long-term fee-based contracts that support predictable cash flows. With natural gas playing an increasing role in power generation, the company’s large pipeline and storage network, particularly along the Gulf Coast, supports growth. It remains a solid option for income-oriented investors seeking reliable returns with limited commodity price exposure.



Let us focus on the fundamental factors of these two midstream giants and try to find which one presently has a better possibility to provide higher returns to investors.

ET & KMI’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s earnings per unit in 2026 remained unchanged, while 2027 indicates a decline of 1.25% in the past 60 days. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth per unit is pegged at 12.11%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinder Morgan’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 implies an increase of 5.88% and 1.36%, respectively, in the past 60 days. Long-term earnings growth per share is pegged at 7.83%.



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Return on Equity

Return on equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



ET’s current ROE is 10.17% compared with KMI’s 9.9%. Both companies are currently underperforming the S&P 500 ’s ROE of 32.69%.



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Debt to Capital

The Oil-Energy sector is a capital-intensive one, and huge investments are required at regular intervals to upgrade, maintain and expand operations. The usage of new evolving technology also requires investments. Therefore, the companies operating in the sector borrow from the market and add it to their internal cash generation to fund the long-term investments.



ET’s current debt-to-capital stands at 58.23% compared with KMI’s 49.65%. It indicates KMI is utilizing more debt to run its operation compared with ET.



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ET & KMI’s Distribution Yield

Cash distributions are recurring payments distributed by a partnership firm to its unitholders, offering investors a tangible return on their investment. They serve as a key indicator of a firm’s financial strength and stability, often reflecting robust cash flow and steady earnings performance.



Currently, the yield for ET is 6.78% while the same for Kinder Morgan is 3.67%.

Price Performance

ET units have gained 19.5% in the past six months compared with KMI’s unit rally of 25.3%.

Price Performance (Six months)



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Conclusion

Energy Transfer and Kinder Morgan continue to strengthen their infrastructure networks to support operational expansion and ensure efficient hydrocarbon delivery from production hubs to end markets.



KMI stands out with improving earnings projections, stronger share price gains and comparatively lower percentage of debt usage, making it the more compelling pick in the oil and energy sector compared with ET.



Kinder Morgan currently has an edge over Energy Transfer and sports a Zacks Rank#1 (Strong Buy). Energy Transfer is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.