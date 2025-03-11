Energy Transfer Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Energy Transfer.

Looking at options history for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $231,347 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $481,468.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $25.0 for Energy Transfer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Energy Transfer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Energy Transfer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $13.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Energy Transfer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.6 $2.4 $2.6 $17.00 $130.0K 18.0K 0 ET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $3.65 $3.55 $3.56 $15.00 $106.6K 15.8K 300 ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.53 $0.49 $0.49 $18.00 $98.3K 3.2K 2.0K ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.7 $1.5 $1.5 $19.00 $75.0K 9.6K 500 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.16 $0.13 $0.13 $19.00 $74.2K 505 6.6K

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network includes more than 12,000 miles of intrastate pipelines and 20,000 miles of interstate pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and storage facilities in the largest US oil and gas producing regions. Other businesses include a network of natrual gas liquids and refined products facilities, 18,000 miles of crude oil pipelines, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Energy Transfer combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Energy Transfer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Energy Transfer With a trading volume of 13,457,406, the price of ET is up by 2.4%, reaching $17.68. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Energy Transfer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

