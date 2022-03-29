US Markets
Energy Transfer to sell LNG to China's ENN

Ruhi Soni Reuters
March 29 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP ET.N said on Tuesday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit has entered agreements to supply a total of 2.7 million tonnes of LNG to ENN Natural Gas 600803.SH and ENN Energy Holdings Limited 2688.HK.

