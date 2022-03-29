Energy Transfer to sell LNG to China's ENN

March 29 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP ET.N said on Tuesday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit has entered agreements to supply a total of 2.7 million tonnes of LNG to ENN Natural Gas 600803.SH and ENN Energy Holdings Limited 2688.HK.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.