Energy Transfer to sell LNG to China's ENN
March 29 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP ET.N said on Tuesday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit has entered agreements to supply a total of 2.7 million tonnes of LNG to ENN Natural Gas 600803.SH and ENN Energy Holdings Limited 2688.HK.
