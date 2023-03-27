US Markets
ET

Energy Transfer to buy Lotus Midstream in $1.45 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

March 27, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details on the deal

March 27 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Lp ET.N said on Monday that it would acquire pipeline operator Lotus Midstream in a $1.45 billion cash-and-stock deal to boost its pipeline portfolio in the U.S. Permian basin.

Energy Transfer said it will pay $900 million in cash and the rest in 44.5 million newly issued shares.

The company said the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, will immediately add to its free cash flow and distributable cash flow per unit.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ET

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.