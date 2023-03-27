Energy Transfer to buy Lotus Midstream in $1.45 bln deal

Adds details on the deal

March 27 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Lp ET.N said on Monday that it would acquire pipeline operator Lotus Midstream in a $1.45 billion cash-and-stock deal to boost its pipeline portfolio in the U.S. Permian basin.

Energy Transfer said it will pay $900 million in cash and the rest in 44.5 million newly issued shares.

The company said the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, will immediately add to its free cash flow and distributable cash flow per unit.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

