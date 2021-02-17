US Markets
Energy Transfer to buy Enable Midstream in $7 bln deal

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Oil and gas pipeline company Energy Transfer LP said on Wednesday it would acquire Enable Midstream Partners in a deal valued at about $7.2 billion.

