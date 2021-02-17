Energy Transfer to buy Enable Midstream in $7 bln deal

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Oil and gas pipeline company Energy Transfer LP ET.N said on Wednesday it would acquire Enable Midstream Partners ENBL.N in a deal valued at about $7.2 billion.

