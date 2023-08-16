News & Insights

Energy Transfer to buy Crestwood in $7.1 billion deal

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

August 16, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer ET.N said on Wednesday it will buy Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP.N in a deal valued at about $7.1 billion, including $3.3 billion of debt.

The deal gives Energy Transfer entry to the Powder River basin and extends its presence in the Williston and Delaware basins.

As per the terms of the deal, midstream company Crestwood's common unitholders would receive 2.07 Energy Transfer common units for each Crestwood common unit, the companies said.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Pooja Desai)

