News & Insights

Markets
ET

Energy Transfer To Acquire WTG Midstream Holdings; Deal Valued At Approx. $3.25 Bln

May 28, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) and WTG Midstream have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Energy Transfer will acquire WTG Midstream Holdings LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $3.25 billion from affiliates of Stonepeak, the Davis Estate and Diamondback Energy, Inc. The company noted that consideration for the deal will be comprised of $2.45 billion in cash and approximately 50.8 million newly issued Energy Transfer common units. The acquisition also includes a 20% interest in BANGL Pipeline, which connects the Permian Basin to markets on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Energy Transfer expects the WTG assets to add approximately $0.04 of Distributable Cash Flow per common unit in 2025 growing to approximately $0.07 per common unit in 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.