Markets
ENBL

Energy Transfer To Acquire Enable Midstream Partners In All-equity Deal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) have entered into a merger agreement whereby Energy Transfer will acquire Enable in an all-equity deal valued at approximately $7.2 billion. Enable common unitholders will receive 0.8595 ET common units for each Enable common unit. The deal will include a $10 million cash payment for Enable's general partner.

Energy Transfer expects the combined company to generate more than $100 million of annual run-rate cost and efficiency synergies, excluding potential financial and commercial synergies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENBL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More