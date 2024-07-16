News & Insights

ET

Energy Transfer, Sunoco Creates JV By Merging Assets In Permian Basin

July 16, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) announced on Tuesday the establishment of a joint venture with Sunoco LP (SUN), by merging their crude oil and produced water-gathering assets in the Permian Basin.

Energy Transfer will operate the joint venture, holding a 67.5 percent interest and contributing its Permian crude oil and produced water gathering assets and operations.

Sunoco, with a 32.5 percent stake, will contribute all its Permian crude oil assets and operations.

The joint venture will be effective, July 1, 2024.

Currently, ET's stock is trading at $16.35, down 0.21% on the New York Stock Exchange.

