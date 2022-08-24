Energy Transfer signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Shell

Adds background, more details from release

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP ET.N will supply 2.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Shell Plc SHEL.L for 20 years under a deal announced on Wednesday.

The supply agreement is Energy Transfer's sixth in five months and comes after Western sanctions on exports from key producer Russia squeezed an already-tight market.

"This agreement will enable us to further meet the increasing demand for LNG and positions Shell as a leading buyer of LNG from the US – which in 2021 became the world's biggest LNG supplier," Steve Hill, senior executive at Shell, said in a statement.

The gas will be supplied from Energy Transfer's Lake Charles project in Louisiana, with deliveries expected to start as early as 2026. With the deal, the amount of LNG contracted from the project has increased to nearly 8 mtpa.

