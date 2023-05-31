Energy Transfer' Series C Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Energy Transfer LP's 7.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRC) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $24.57 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.02% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ET.PRC was trading at a 0.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.67% in the "Energy" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ET.PRC shares, versus ET:

Below is a dividend history chart for ET.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Energy Transfer LP's 7.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Wednesday trading, Energy Transfer LP's 7.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: ET.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ET) are off about 0.4%.

