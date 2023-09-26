News & Insights

Energy Transfer says Centurion pipeline back online after Oklahoma City leak

September 26, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Anjana Anil and Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

Adds background on Centurion pipeline

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer on Tuesday said its 16-inch Centurion oil pipeline in Oklahoma City has been returned to service following repairs.

The line was shut after it was struck by a road crew on Monday, causing the leak.

The Centurion pipeline, previously owned and operated by Lotus Midstream, is a fully integrated crude pipeline and terminal system in the Permian Basin.

Energy Transfer acquired Lotus Midstream in March this year, adding 3000 miles of crude gathering and transportation pipelines to its services.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)

