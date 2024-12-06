Energy Transfer reports positive final investment decision on Hugh Brinson line

Energy Transfer LP (ET) announced that it has reached a positive final investment decision for the construction of an intrastate natural gas pipeline connecting Permian Basin production to premier markets and trading hubs. “The new large-diameter pipeline, previously called the Warrior Pipeline, is being renamed in honor of Hugh Brinson and will now be known as the Hugh Brinson Pipeline. The pipeline will provide much needed transportation capacity out of the Permian Basin to serve growing natural gas demand. The Hugh Brinson Pipeline is expected to be constructed in two phases with the first phase including the construction of approximately 400 miles of 42-inch pipeline with a capacity of 1.5 billion cubic feet per day. It will extend from Waha to Maypearl, Texas located south of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, where it will then connect to Energy Transfer’s vast pipeline and storage infrastructure. Phase I is expected to be in service by the end of 2026. As part of Phase I, Energy Transfer will also construct the Midland Lateral, which is expected to be a 42-mile, 36-inch lateral to connect Energy Transfer and third-party processing plants in Martin and Midland Counties to the Hugh Brinson Pipeline. Phase II of the project would include the addition of compression to increase the capacity of the new pipeline to approximately 2.2 Bcf/d. Depending on shipper demand, Phase II could be constructed concurrently with Phase I. Combined costs of Phase I and Phase II are expected to be approximately $2.7 billion. The project is backed by long-term, fee-based commitments with strong investment grade counterparties,” the company stated.

