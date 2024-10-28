Energy Transfer LP raises quarterly distribution to 32.25c per share

Energy Transfer LP (ET) announced an increase in its quarterly cash distribution to 32.25c per Energy Transfer common unit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. This cash distribution per Energy Transfer common unit will be paid on November 19, 2024 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024, and is an increase of 3.2 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2023.

