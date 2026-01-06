Energy Transfer LP Issues 2026 Outlook For Capital Investment, Earnings

Markets
(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) said, in 2026, it expects to invest $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion in growth capital, primarily on projects enhancing its natural gas network. Energy Transfer expects continued growth in 2026 and to generate between $17.3 billion and $17.7 billion of consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which includes SUN and USAC. Significant new projects are expected to ramp up and/or come on-line in 2026.

The Partnership expects to continue to target a long-term annual distribution growth rate of 3 to 5 percent.

