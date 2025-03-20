Energy Transfer LP (ET) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the latest trading day at $18.85, indicating a -0.48% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 5.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.01 billion, indicating a 11.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $96.89 billion, which would represent changes of +10.94% and +17.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.93% decrease. Currently, Energy Transfer LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Energy Transfer LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.18, so one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that ET currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

