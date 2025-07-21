Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $17.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

The energy-related services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 2.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.57%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $25.26 billion, indicating a 21.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.41 per share and a revenue of $99.66 billion, signifying shifts of +10.16% and +20.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.72% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Energy Transfer LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.36.

We can also see that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

