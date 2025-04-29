Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the latest trading day at $17.04, indicating a -1.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

The the stock of energy-related services provider has fallen by 7.05% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.92% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.37 billion, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.40 per share and a revenue of $95.3 billion, representing changes of +9.38% and +15.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Transfer LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31.

We can additionally observe that ET currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.