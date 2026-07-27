Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $19.91, marking a -2.23% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 6.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.37, marking a 15.63% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $30.87 billion, showing a 60.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $121.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.18% and +41.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.26% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Energy Transfer LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.82, which means Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.