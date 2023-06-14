Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $12.65, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 1.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Transfer LP is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.49 billion, down 9.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $99.37 billion, which would represent changes of -4.96% and +10.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Energy Transfer LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.39, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

