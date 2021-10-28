Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $9.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 1.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.96 billion, up 50.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $63.53 billion, which would represent changes of +908.33% and +63.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ET should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. ET is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ET has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.65, so we one might conclude that ET is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

