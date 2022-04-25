Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $11.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 6.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 78.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.29 billion, up 25.3% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $84.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -46.03% and +24.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.96.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.