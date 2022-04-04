Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $11.45, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 10.45% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Transfer LP is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 78.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.21 billion, up 24.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $84.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -46.03% and +24.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.1% higher within the past month. Energy Transfer LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.26.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

