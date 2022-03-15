Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $9.75, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 74.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.21 billion, up 24.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $84.04 billion, which would represent changes of -47.09% and +24.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.98% higher within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.5.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

