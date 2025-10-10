Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -1.99%: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) ended the recent trading session at $16.29, demonstrating a -1.99% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

Shares of the energy-related services provider have depreciated by 4.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 6.25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.95 billion, indicating a 10.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $86.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.59% and +4.81%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.99. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.6 for its industry.

We can also see that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Energy Transfer LP (ET)

