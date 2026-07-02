Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves 1.47%: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $19.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 2.56% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.07% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.63%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $30.75 billion, reflecting a 59.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $121.19 billion, which would represent changes of +18.18% and +41.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Energy Transfer LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.37. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.39 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ET's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.