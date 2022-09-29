Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $10.97, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 5.12% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.47 billion, up 46.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $96.01 billion, which would represent changes of -26.98% and +42.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Energy Transfer LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.74, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



