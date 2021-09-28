Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $9.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 3.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.1% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.95 billion, up 50.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $63.68 billion, which would represent changes of +929.17% and +63.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.16% higher. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ET is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.59.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.