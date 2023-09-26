Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $13.86, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 4.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Transfer LP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Transfer LP is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.5 billion, down 6.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $80.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.18% and -10.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.39% lower. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.27, so we one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

