Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the latest trading day at $16.22, indicating a -0.49% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

The energy-related services provider's shares have seen an increase of 2.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.32, indicating a 3.23% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.27 billion, indicating a 17.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $91.4 billion, indicating changes of +23.85% and +16.31%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.79% lower. As of now, Energy Transfer LP holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.01, so one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

