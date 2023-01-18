Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.51, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 8.05% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.67 billion, up 48.31% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.75% higher within the past month. Energy Transfer LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.38.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

