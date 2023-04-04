Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 2.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Energy Transfer LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.61 billion, up 24.97% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $103.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.42% and +15.22%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% lower. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Energy Transfer LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.36.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

