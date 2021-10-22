Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $9.88, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 4.22% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 15.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.96 billion, up 50.31% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $63.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +916.67% and +63.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower. ET is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, ET is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.04, so we one might conclude that ET is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

